Police: Stolen SUV recovered after stop at convenience store

A stolen SUV was recovered after a woman drove it to a convenience store on Gladstone Avenue Friday evening.

Columbus police say that a resident in the 3000 block of Griffa Avenue reported at about 6:30 Friday evening that he left his vehicle running in the driveway for a few minutes before noticing that it was gone.

Later that evening, the vehicle was seen at the convenience store. A witness said that the driver, 29-year-old Kaliegh R. Stogdill of Columbus got out of the stolen vehicle and entered the store. Police found her a short time later and she was arrested.

She is facing a felony charge of auto theft.