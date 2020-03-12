Police seeking any video of State Street on night of homicide

Columbus Police are asking any businesses or residents along State Street that have outside video surveillance footage from Feb. 26th to contact the department. Specifically they are looking for any video capturing roads or alleyways that night.

Police are looking for more information on the homicide of 37 year old Leonardo Rodriguez-Flores, of Columbus, whose body was found in a store parking lot in the 800 block of South Marr Road at about 11:15 p.m. the night of Feb. 26th. He had been shot in the head and killed.

Rodriguez-Flores’s vehicle, a silver 1998 Honda Civic, was found in a parking lot in the 2700 block of State Street.

If you have any video, or any other information, you can contact Detective Maren Crabtree at 812-376-2632. Tips or information can be left anonymously.