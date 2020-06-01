Police searching for leads in Union Street shooting

Columbus police are looking for information about a shooting on Union Street that injured a woman last week. Officers were called to the scene at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman in the street who had been shot in her lower body. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital.

Witnesses told police that a silver SUV left the scene of the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, you should call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Information can be left anonymously.