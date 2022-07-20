Police say Greenwood Park gunman killed in 15 seconds; Autopsy results released

Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall was over in just seconds.

Police yesterday said 22-year-old Elisjsha “Eli” Dicken of Seymour shot and killed the suspect ending the attack in just 15 seconds. Investigators say he fired 10 times, hitting the suspect eight times from about 40 yards away.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison released a correction yesterday, saying that he read his notes incorrectly during the Monday press conference. At the press conference he said the incident occurred over two minutes. However, he now says the gunman exited the restroom at 5:56:48 p.m. and was neutralized by Dicken at 5:57:03 p.m.

The Marion County and Johnson County coroner’s offices released yesterday’s autopsy results, saying the three victims and the gunman all died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Johnson County Coroners Office, the suspect, 20-year-old Jonathon Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood, died at Greenwood Park Mall after suffering 8 gunshot wounds, none of which were self-inflicted.

The Johnson County coroner also reported that 56-year-old Pedro Pineda of Indianapolis, died at the mall from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office reports that 30-year-old Victor Gomez died at Saint Francis Hospital and Health Center from multiple gunshot wounds and that 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda of Indianapolis died at Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis from multiple gunshot wounds.

Toxicology results are still pending in all of the autopsies.

Greenwood Park Mall reopened yesterday, two days after the shooting

