Police Pack-a-Patrol-Car drive continues through Friday

A reminder, that Columbus police have joined in efforts to aid Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury. The police department is organizing a Pack-a-Patrol-Car donation drive through Friday.

The police department is accepting new and gently used fall and winter clothing including coats and jackets, as well as new and unopened healthcare and hygiene products. You can drop the items off at a police patrol vehicle parked in front of the department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday.