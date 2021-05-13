Police memorial set for Friday morning in Columbus

A memorial service for police officers and police dogs who have fallen in the line of duty last year will be held Friday morning at the Public Safety Plaza near 2nd and Jackson streets in downtown Columbus.

Columbus police officers will read the names of 362 police officers and 22 police canines who died in the line of duty in 2020. Among those to be remembered will be Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog Diesel, who died in November after being hit be a vehicle while chasing a suspect near Interstate 65.

This years event will feature area law enforcement Honor Guards, bagpipers, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps.

It will start at 9 a.m. Friday morning. The event is free and you are invited.

Photo: Columbus Police Department honor guard presents the colors at the 2019 memorial service. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.