Police memorial service set for this morning

Local law enforcement officers will be holding a memorial service this morning in downtown Columbus to recognize officers who have fallen in the line of duty in the last year.

The ceremony comes during National Police Week.

During the 30-minute long ceremony, the 617 police officers and 21 police canines who died in the line of duty in 2021 will be recognized. Local honor guards and bagpipers will take part. There will also be a 21 gun salute and the playing of Taps.

The ceremony will be held at 9 this morning at the Public Safety Plaza at Second and Jackson Streets in Columbus.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.