Police memorial bicycle tour coming through Columbus in July

A bicycle tour honoring fallen police officers will pass through Columbus as part of its nearly 1,000 mile tour of Indiana next month.

Cops Cycling for Survivors is its 23rd year honoring the fallen officers and their families. 2024 is the 200th anniversary of the first law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in Indiana. Constable Robert Murphy of the Bath Township Constable’s Office in Franklin County attempted to serve a warrant in November of 1824 and was stabbed repeatedly. He had only been appointed a constable a week earlier.

The tour is a fundraiser to assist the fallen officers families with expenses such as death benefits, scholarships, camps and other support for survivors including costs as they follow cases through the court system.

The tour will start on July 8th in Indianapolis. The tour will stop in Columbus on July 19th coming from Madison and will head out on its last leg on July 20th, going from Columbus to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

You can find more information and make a donation at http://www.copscycling4survivors.org