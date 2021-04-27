Police make drunk-driving arrest after eastside crash

Columbus police arrested a local man on drunk driving charges after a crash Friday morning on the east side of the city.

Police say they were called to the area of State and Pence Calla street at about 10:10 Friday morning for a report of a two-vehicle crash. One driver, 43-year-old Jonathan E. Beene, appeared unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Police also discovered that Beene had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for a prior charge of driving under the influence.

Police say he refused field sobriety tests, so he was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to have his blood drawn after officers received a warrant.

He was then arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as well as the outstanding warrant.