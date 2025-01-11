Local News Top Story 

Police make arrest in Seymour armed robbery

An Indianapolis man is under arrest, accused in an armed robbery in Seymour.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were called to a motel on Tanger Boulevard at about 11:04 p.m. on November 7th. Witnesses said that two men arrved to purchase watches but after trying them on, they ran away with the merchandise. A victim began chasing after the men, but one of the suspects fell and as the victim caught up, the man displayed a firearm. The victim then backed away while the suspect fled.

After a two month investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Donta Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis Thursday on a felony robbery charge.

The investigation is ongoing.