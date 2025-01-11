Police make arrest in Seymour armed robbery

An Indianapolis man is under arrest, accused in an armed robbery in Seymour.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were called to a motel on Tanger Boulevard at about 11:04 p.m. on November 7th. Witnesses said that two men arrved to purchase watches but after trying them on, they ran away with the merchandise. A victim began chasing after the men, but one of the suspects fell and as the victim caught up, the man displayed a firearm. The victim then backed away while the suspect fled.

After a two month investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Donta Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis Thursday on a felony robbery charge.

The investigation is ongoing.