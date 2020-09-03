Police looking for drunk, impaired drivers

More than 200 police agencies around the state are taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign aimed at catching drunk and impaired drivers. That includes the Indiana State Police, Columbus and Franklin police and the Bartholomew and Jennings County sheriff’s departments.

Through Labor Day, officers will be conducting overtime patrols seeking out dangerous and impaired drivers. The overtime costs are supported by funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

For over 20 years, law enforcement agencies across Indiana have been participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Police say that if you plan to consume alcohol this weekend, you should ensure you have a plan to get you home safely. If you encounter what appears to be an impaired driver on the road, you are encouraged to call 911.