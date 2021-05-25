Police: Indy man accused of setting fire to victim in Columbus

An Indianapolis man is in custody accused of throwing gasoline on a man in Columbus and then lighting him on fire.

Columbus police were called to the 1500 block of Chestnut Street at about 3:40 a.m. Monday morning and found a man with burns covering a large portion of his body. Witnesses said that two men were arguing, when the gasoline was thrown by a man who was later identified as 39-year-old Ralph Shaw.

Police found him later in the afternoon near Donner Park and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery and was also wanted on two outstanding Marion County warrants.

The injured man was flown by Lifeline helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. There is no word yet on his condition.