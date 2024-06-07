Police group seeks volunteers for county fair parking duty

The Fraternal Order of Police is looking for volunteers to help with its project parking cars at the upcoming Bartholomew County 4-H Fair.

Money brought in from fair parking helps fund the FOP Youth Program. The fair is June 21st through the 29th and help is needed each night directing vehicles to parking areas.

Volunteer shifts are from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. If you take part you will receive a T-shirt, beverages and you will be entered into a drawing to win a gas grill, cash or other prizes.

If you want to volunteer you can contact Alan Trisler at 812-343-2742.

Photo courtesy of Fraternal Order of Police Earl L. Brown Lodge 89 in Columbus