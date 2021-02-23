Police find two unconscious drivers, in two restaurant drive-throughs

Two unconscious drivers were arrested at two separate fast-food restaurants in Columbus early Sunday morning, less than an hour apart and a block away from each other.

Columbus police are reporting that the first incident happened in the White Castle drive-through on National Road at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. A witness told police that they saw a vehicle crash into snowbanks and drive recklessly prior to pulling into the restaurant. Police found the driver, 29-year-old Paris Prophete of Columbus asleep behind the wheel of the vehicle. He blew a .163 percent on a field sobriety test, more than twice the legal limit. He was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 percent or greater.

In the second incident, officers were called to the McDonalds on National Road at about 4:15 a.m. in the morning, about an unconscious person in the drive-through. They found 23-year-old Jared B. Schoen of Columbus unconscious with the car in gear and his foot on the brake. After moving the vehicle to safety, Schoen was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.