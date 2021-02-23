Local News Top Story 

Police find two unconscious drivers, in two restaurant drive-throughs

admin
Paris Prophete. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Two unconscious drivers were arrested at two separate fast-food restaurants in Columbus early Sunday morning, less than an hour apart and a block away from each other.

Columbus police are reporting that the first incident happened in the White Castle drive-through on National Road at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. A witness told police that they saw a vehicle crash into snowbanks and drive recklessly prior to pulling into the restaurant. Police found the driver, 29-year-old Paris Prophete of Columbus asleep behind the wheel of the vehicle. He blew a .163 percent on a field sobriety test, more than twice the legal limit. He was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 percent or greater.

Jared B. Schoen. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

In the second incident, officers were called to the McDonalds on National Road at about 4:15 a.m. in the morning, about an unconscious person in the drive-through. They found 23-year-old Jared B. Schoen of Columbus unconscious with the car in gear and his foot on the brake. After moving the vehicle to safety, Schoen was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.