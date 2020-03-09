Police find drugs during Friday night traffic stop

Columbus police found marijuana and cocaine during a Friday night traffic stop at 17th Street and Cottage Avenue.

Police report stopping a vehicle for a minor traffic violation just before midnight and smelling marijuana inside. The driver, 36-year-old Richard A. Simpson of Columbus, reportedly admitted to carrying marijuana in his pocket.

A search revealed more drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle and the passenger, 50-year-old Kellie S. Blann of Columbus, admitted that those were hers.

Simpson received a citation for possession of marijuana and was released. Blann was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.