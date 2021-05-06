Police: Drunk driver threatened off-duty officer with knife

A drunk driver from Noblesville threatened the wrong person when he flashed a knife at another car in Columbus.

Columbus police say that 26-year-old Jeffrey R. Castetter held a knife out the window while tailgating another driver Wednesday night. But the second driver was actually an off-duty Columbus officer in his personal vehicle. After a call into dispatchers, Castetter was pulled over near National Road and Washington Street about about 7:35 p.m. in the evening.

Officers detected the strong odor of alcohol on his breath and he failed several field sobriety tests, according to police reports. After having his blood drawn at Columbus Regional Hospital, he was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, intimidation with a deadly weapon and intimidation against a law enforcement officer.