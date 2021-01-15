Police: Drunk driver tested at twice legal limit

A Columbus man was arrested on drunk driving charges after testing at more than twice the legal alcohol limit early Thursday morning.

Columbus police say that they pulled a vehicle over near 11th and California streets at about 1:10 a.m. that morning after noticing it driving erratically. The driver, 22-year-old Korbin L. Lopotosky appeared to have bloodshot and glassy eyes and was slurring his words, according to police reports. A breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of .167 percent.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction and Operating a Vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15% or greater.