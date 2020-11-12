Police: Drunk driver flipped vehicle on guardrail

Columbus police say a driver was drunk when he flipped his car yesterday morning on Rocky Ford Road.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the area of Rocky Ford Road and Westenedge Drive after the vehicle hit a guard rail. The driver, 21-year-old Nicolas C. Garrett of Columbus seemed unsteady and his speech was slurred, according to police reports. He failed several field sobriety tests and refused a blood test at the hospital.

During a search, officers allegedly discovered pills in his clothing that he did not have a prescription for.

A warrant was issued to have his blood tested and he was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.