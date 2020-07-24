Police: Drunk driver crashes into cemetery fence

Columbus police arrested a driver Wednesday morning after he crashed into a fence at Garland Brook Cemetery.

According to police they received a report of a driver leaving the scene of a crash at Central Avenue and State Street at about 9:40 Wednesday morning. The same driver then crashed into the cemetery fence. After finding the vehicle, the driver 33-year-old, Nicholas Marino of Athens, Ohio allegedly tried to kick an officer and was otherwise uncooperative.

He was taken into custody and then to Columbus Regional Hospital to have his blood drawn. He allegedly continued struggling at the hospital and assaulted an officer, who was not injured.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.