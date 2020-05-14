Police dog helps nab suspect in downtown home

A Columbus police dog helped arrest a man who allegedly broke into a house Wednesday afternoon in downtown Columbus.

Columbus police were called to a home in the 700 block of Wilson Street at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a possible break-in Officers discovered signs of a forced entry and contacted the homeowner, who said no one should be at home at that time.

After warning anyone inside the home to step outside, with no response, police released police dog Bane into the home along with several officers. They discovered 35-year-old Christopher A. Yarber of Columbus trying to hide in the basement.

After getting bitten in the shoulder by the dog, Yarber was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment and then to jail on a preliminary charge of residential entry. He was also wanted on a Bartholomew County warrant for a probation violation.