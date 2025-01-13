Police dog finds wanted man hiding in wall of house

A Jennings County police dog found a wanted man hiding inside a wall during a warrant service last week in Country Squire Lakes.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies went to the 1600 block of Hollyton Court on Thursday to serve felony warrants on 44 year old Shaun Jones and 43-year-old Sheila Keller. Deputies announced their presence and could hear talking from inside but no one answered the door. After forcing their way inside where they arrested Keller. A search by police dog Creed and his handler Deputy Max Marcoux found Jones in a hidden compartment. After a struggle with the dog and deputies, Jones was take into custody.

Deputies found narcotics in plain view in the home and after a search warrant was issued recovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.