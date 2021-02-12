Police chief commends offers for efforts to help woman

Two Columbus police officers have been commended for their actions helping an elderly woman in need.

Police Chief Michael Richardson said that officers Chris Strickland and Adam Wisenbaugh checked on the welfare of the woman on January 28th and found that she did not have food, water or electricity in her home. Strickland purchased food for the woman using his own money, Richardson said, while Wisenbaugh worked with a local charity to get the woman a temporary hotel room.

Richardson said that police have many roles and sometimes that involves being a caretaker for the less fortunate. He praised the officers for taking the extra steps to make sure the resident was cared for.

Both officers have both been with the department for about six years.