Police chasing down online threat against school

Seymour police say that they have not found any credible information about a real threat to Seymour High School, but they continue to investigate a threatening post made over social media.

At about 10:53 p.m. Saturday night, Seymour Police were alerted to a threat against the school, posted on Instagram. The post was quickly taken down or deleted.

Seymour police say that they have been in constant contact with Seymour Community Schools officials. Extra security measures are in place and police are planning a stronger presence at the high school.

Seymour police are still investigating to find the source of the threat. If you have any information on the threatening post, you can contact Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.