Police chase ends with arrest on drunk driving charge

A police chase in Columbus Friday night led to the arrest of a Franklin woman on drunk driving charges.

According to reports from Columbus Police Department, officers stopped a car near 25th Street and Beam Road at about 10:50 p.m. Friday night after the vehicle struck a curb. Police tried to speak to the driver, but instead she took off. After driving her vehicle the wrong way on Marr Road, she stopped the vehicle.

Officer noticed the strong odor of alcohol on her breath and a breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .198 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

65-year-old Cathy A. Nance of Franklin was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.