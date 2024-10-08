Police chase ends in crash into patrol vehicle

A driver has been arrested, accused of racing away from Bartholomew County deputies in a chase that ended with a crash into a patrol car.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy noticed a vehicle driving recklessly on North U.S. 31 at about 5:04 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. The deputy attempted to pull the driver over, but instead he drove away. After heading down Indianapolis Road and then State Road 46, the driver headed west into Brown County. Brown County deputies and the Indiana State Police joined in to assist in the chase.

The driver crashed into a patrol car near the intersection of Upper Salt Creek Road and Petro Drive, ending the pursuit, police say. No one was injured.

30-year-old Brock Thompson of Nineveh was taken into custody and a search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine and a syringe.

After being checked out at a local hospital and being drug tested, Thompson was arrested on preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Criminal Recklessness, Operating a vehicle while Intoxicated with Endangerment, as well as for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.