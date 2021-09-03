Police ask you to lock up, after thefts from vehicles

Columbus police are suggesting you lock up your vehicle and secure your valuables, after a string of vehicle break-ins recently.

Lt. Matt Harris, spokesman for the police department, said there were 35 reports of thefts from vehicles in August. of those, 22 involved vehicles that were unlocked. The thefts included three firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles last month, Harris said.

Harris said you can help police reduce crime in the city by locking your vehicle doors, securing your valuables and making sure your firearms are secured so they do not end up on the street, in the hands of criminals.