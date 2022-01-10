Police arrest man after shot fired during family fight

Seymour police are reporting that a handgun was fired during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon.

According to police reports, the incident happened at about 1:18 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when police were called to the scene of the domestic dispute between a man and a woman in the 800 block of Pershing Street.

When police arrived, they had a brief standoff with the man, before he surrendered. Police discovered that the gun had been fired into the floor of the home during the dispute. No one was injured.

Police say that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident. The man was taken into custody and police say that there was no further threat to public safety.

Charges are still pending in the case and the man’s name has not yet been released.