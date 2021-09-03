Police arrest Columbus man on gun, drug charges after dispute

A Columbus man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges after a dispute over a vehicle Wednesday.

According to police reports, Columbus officers were called to the 3300 block of Fall Valley Drive at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a disturbance. Police located one of those involved and after finding he was carrying drug paraphernalia, they arrested 27-year-old Brian A. Jones Jr.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered two handguns and narcotics. Jones is facing preliminary charges of possessing a handgun without a license as well as for possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.