Police across state searching for drunk, impaired drivers

Local and state police agencies are taking part in an enforcement effort cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers through Labor Day weekend.

More than 200 agencies around Indiana, including the state police, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and North Vernon police are taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over blitz, showing zero tolerance for anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The high-visibility overtime patrols are being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

According to the institute, of the 898 traffic fatalities in the state last year, 151 were alcohol related. That’s up from 130 in 2019. Last year, during the Labor Day weekend there were 12 fatal collisions with one involving a drunk driver.

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content level of .08 or greater. Drivers under the age of 21, can lose their license for three years if they are found with a blood alcohol content of .02 or greater.

If you think you have encountered a drunk or impaired driver on the road, call 911.