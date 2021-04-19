Plane lands at airport after engine problems

North Vernon police say an airplane made an emergency landing at St. Anne’s Golf Course Friday night.

After receiving reports of the landing, police found a single-engine prop-driven plane had landed just off the fairway of hole number one at about 8:52 p.m. Friday evening. The airplane appeared intact and the pilot was uninjured. The pilot told police that he had taken off, when he experienced engine problems and had to put the plane down.

The accident was reported to the FAA and the North Vernon airport was called in to remove the plane.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.