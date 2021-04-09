Pipe work to narrow I-65 in southern Jackson County

If you are driving on I-65 in southern Jackson County next week, you could see the shoulders of the highway closed as crews work on a pipe-lining project in the area.

The project is expected to begin Wednesday about five miles north of State Road 256 near Austin. INDOT says the majority of the work will be happening off of the roadway, however the outside shoulders will be closed while work is in progress. Later in April and in early May there will be some closing of single lanes, and that work will be happening over one to two nights.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.