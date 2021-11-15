Pipe bomb found, defused at Columbus golf course

Columbus police defused a pipe bomb found at a golf course Sunday evening.

According to reports from the police department, officers were called to Greenbelt Golf Course on North Gladstone Avenue at about 6 p.m. Sunday night after the device was found in a ditch.

Members of the department’s Hazardous Devices Unit were called to the scene and rendered the device safe.

No more explosive devices were found in a search of the area. Police say that they do not believe there was any danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this pipe bomb, you can call the police department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.