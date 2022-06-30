Phone scammers targeting Bartholomew REMC customers

Bartholomew County REMC is warning about phone scammers trying to take advantage of utility customers.

The local power co-op says that the scammers will claim that you have overpaid your bill and are due a reimbursement. But they are actually trying to get you to give up your financial information.

Bartholomew County REMC said it will never ask members to provide or verify financial information over the phone. If you receive a strange call from anyone claiming to be with the company, you can call Bartholomew County REMC at 800-927-5672.