Philharmonic canceling next two concerts

The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic is canceling its next two concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The symphony announced today that the March 28th Forrest and Brahms concert and the April 25th Tchaikovsky concert will not be held. Philharmonic Board President Barry Turner said they were making the cancellation because:

“The health and safety of our patrons, musicians and staff are our primary concern in navigating through this most difficult and unprecedented situation.”

Those who have already bought tickets will have two options: to exchange the tickets for a gift certificate that can be used this concert season or next season, or offer the ticket cost as a tax-deductible donation to the Philharmonic.

Those holding tickets can call the Philharmonic office starting Tuesday at

812-376-2638 to make their choice.