Petersville recycling, trash site to reopen Saturday

The Petersville Convenience trash and recycling collection site has been closed for the last two weekends, but will be operational again on Saturday, according to the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District.

The county agency says that the refuse site was closed over the past few weeks on Saturdays because of two separate electrical problems. However the site will be open this Saturday from 8 to 3 to take residential bagged trash and recycling for Bartholomew County residents. The Petersville Convenience Site is on East 25th Street.

According to the agency, the Harrison Township Convenience Site is also open from 8 to 3 on Saturday. That is on West Old National Road.

The Bartholomew County Landfill, the Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center and the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District offices will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

The recycling Center and offices will also be closed Friday but the landfill is open normal hours.