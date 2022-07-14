Pet food pantry offering help today for owners in need

If you need help feeding your pets, the Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services will be distributing pet food this afternoon.

The group will be holding a pet food pantry distribution from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind The Sanctuary Church at 3939 Central Avenue. Pet food will be available from a van until supplies run out. Mixed brands of cat food will be distributed in 4.5 pound bags and dog food in 14.5 pound bags.

You should stay in your vehicle and line up. The food will be brought to you in your vehicle.

Organizers say the purpose of the pet food pantry is to assist residents to keep their pets in their homes and out of area shelters.

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services is the non-profit partner of Columbus Animal Care Services, the city-run animal shelter.