Pet food distribution moved to airport parking lot today

A pet food pantry distribution set for this afternoon has been moved.

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services will now be holding the giveaway at the Columbus Municipal Airport from 4 to 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. The pet food will be distributed in the airport parking lot at 4770 Ray Boll Boulevard.

The purpose of the pantry is to assist local community members in need keep their pets in their home and out of area shelters. If you take part you should stay in your vehicle and the food will be brought to you.

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services is the non-profit partner of the city-operated Columbus Animal Care Services.