Pet food being distributed today to those in need

If you need help feeding your pets, Friends of Columbus Animal Care Service will be distributing pet food from 4 to 6 p.m. today in the Mill Race Park parking lot off of the Fifth Street entrance.

The goal of the pet food pantry is to assist struggling community members in keeping their pets in their home instead of surrendering them to local animal shelters. The pet food will be distributed from a van. Cat food will be distributed in 4 and a half pound bags and dog food in 14 and a half pound bags.

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services is the non-profit partner of Columbus Animal Care Services, the city operated animal shelter.