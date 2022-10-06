People Trail renovations on display for Ethnic Expo

Ethnic Expo kicks off in downtown Columbus for lunch tomorrow.

The event will be the first major activity held behind Columbus City Hall since the start of the construction of the People Trail extension behind City Hall. Called the 1821 trail in recognition of last year’s Bicentennial, the work is nearly complete. Jody Coffman, with the city’s community development department explains.

The 1821 Trail extension runs along First Street behind the Bartholomew County Jail, Columbus City Hall and the former Republic building, all the way to the Robert N. Stewart Bridge on Second Street. It includes historical markers, mini-plazas, a gateway element and other amenities for a total cost of about $2.3 million dollars.

The trail expansion will mean some changes for the layout of this weekend’s festival. Instead of vendor and food booths lining both sides of First Street, they will only be operating on one side.

Ethnic Expo opens for lunch at 11 a.m. tomorrow. The festival runs through Saturday evening.