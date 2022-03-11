Pences visit Ukraine and Poland border area with charity group

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence visited Ukraine yesterday with his wife, Karen.

The two journeyed to the border between Ukraine and Poland to support Ukrainian refugees. On his Twitter page, Pence encouraged people to pray for Ukraine. He also asked that we “stand together as one” with the people, many of whom are fleeing for their lives from Russian attacks.

The Pences were there with Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization that works to help people in need around the world. Samaritan’s Purse is opening and operating clinics and field hospitals in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Photo courtesy of Mike Pence’s Twitter feed. Story courtesy of Network Indiana.