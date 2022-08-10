Pences take issue with raid on Trump’s resort home

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence is condemning the FBI raid of ex-President Trump’s resort home in Florida.

Pence called the raid unprecedented. He tweeted, “No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence.” Pence argued it “undermines public confidence” in the nation’s justice system.

Congressman Greg Pence also questioned the raid, comparing it to the Mueller Investigation and the January 6th Commission, saying on Twitter that “partisan Democrats will exploit the levers of government to go after its political opponents in order to achieve political gain.”

The congressman urged the FBI director and Attorney General to come forward immediately and explain their actions.

Portions of this story courtesy of our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc.