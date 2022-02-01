Pence’s chief of staff testifies to Jan. 6th committee

The former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence is testifying to the House January 6th Committee. CNN reports Marc Short testified to the committee in-person during a lengthy session last Wednesday. Short was with the Columbus native and former Indiana governor at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021 and also was a part of a White House meeting two days before the attack. It is not known yet if Pence himself will testify to the committee

This report comes just days after former President Trump reiterated statements that Pence should have overturned the election result, even though he legally did not have the right to do that. Trump said that Pence “could have overturned the Election” if he wanted to.

Trump made that claim as there’s now a push to change a law called the Electoral College Act. It spells out how the Electoral College results get tabulated. Trump again repeated claims about “fraud and many other irregularities” in the 2020 presidential election.

The White House is condemning the remarks. Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Trump’s comments show “how unfit he is for office.”

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.