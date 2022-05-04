Pence, Wirth to face-off in November Congressional Race

In area Congressional races, Columbus native and incumbent Congressman Greg Pence won the Republican nomination for the District 6 race, defeating James Alspach, 77 percent to 23 percent in unofficial totals as of this morning.

He will face Cinde Wirth of Columbus, who defeated George Holland with 73 percent of the vote as of this morning’s unofficial totals.

In the Congressional District 9 Republican race for the seat being vacated by Congressman Trey Hollingsworth, former state Senator Erin Houchin won the 9-way party primary. She will face Democrat Matthew Fyfe who won his three-way primary Tuesday.