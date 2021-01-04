Pence will welcome objections to election results Wednesday

The office of Vice President Mike Pence says that the Columbus native “welcomes” efforts by some lawmakers to “raise objections” when Congress meets Wednesday to certify the November election results.

According to our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks, dozens of House Republicans and 11 GOP Senators have indicated they will challenge the electoral vote that gave a presidential victory to Democrat Joe Biden. On Saturday, the Vice President’s chief of staff, Marc Short, released a statement saying Pence “welcomes the efforts” of those lawmakers “to raise objections and bring forward evidence” before Congress on January 6th.

Indiana U.S. Senator Mike Braun is on the list of Republicans on Capitol Hill who will object to the election results. Braun on Saturday released a statement with other Republicans that said there are too many unanswered questions about voter fraud and the legitimacy of the November election to just sit by. Braun wants a 10-day pause to look for answers regarding absentee and mail-in ballots, as well as to look into questions as to whether key states followed state and federal election laws.