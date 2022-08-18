Pence warns against attacks on FBI over Trump raid

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Columbus native, is condemning Republican attacks on the FBI over the search of ex-President Trump’s estate in Florida.

Speaking at a breakfast event in New Hampshire yesterday, Pence noted FBI agents were executing a search warrant from the Justice Department.

At the same event, in response to a question, Pence said he would consider testifying before the January 6th House committee, but would have to be asked first.

Story courtesy of our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc.

Photo courtesy of Pence Twitter feed.