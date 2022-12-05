Pence: Trump remorseful after Jan. 6th Capitol attack

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence says former President Trump seemed “genuinely remorseful” following the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pence spoke on Fox News Sunday:

Pence said the former president asked about the Pence family’s well-being, as well as “lamented about what happened” in a discussion between the two, days later.

Pence has been a vocal critic of the former President since leaving office, but explains they reached an understanding in the final days of the administration. This comes as Pence considers whether to challenge Trump in a bid for the White House in 2024.

