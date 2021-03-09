Pence to give keynote speech for South Carolina group
Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence is scheduled to make his first public address since leaving office.
Pence will be the keynote speaker for a dinner held by the Palmetto Family Council. That’s a conservative Christian non-profit who is expecting up to 600 ticketed guests at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in South Carolina. The speech will be April 29th.
Story courtesy of our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc.