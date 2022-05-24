Pence still considering 2024 presidential run

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence is leaving the door open for a 2024 White House run. In a New York Times interview out Monday, Pence said “we’ll go where we’re called.” Former President Trump is also considering a 2024 run for president, but Pence said that wouldn’t affect any decision he makes.

Click for New York Times interview with Pence

The interview was published just before Pence appeared in Georgia at a rally for GOP Governor Brian Kemp. Former President Trump is endorsing Kemp’s opponent in today’s primary, former Senator David Perdue. Trump is at odds with Kemp and Pence for not trying to overturn the 2020 election results.