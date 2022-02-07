Pence says Trump was wrong to press for overturning election results

Former Vice President Mike Pence says his old boss, Donald Trump, “is wrong” in claiming the Columbus native and former Indiana governor had the right to overturn the 2020 election results. Speaking Friday in Florida, Pence went on to say that the former president was also wrong to publicly criticize him for not trying to overturn the results.

Pence also cautioned against conservative Republicans who push the message that the vice president can change the outcome of an election, saying that incorrect belief could prove problematic come the next presidential race. Pence is said to be seriously considering a run for the White House in 2024.

A former National Security Advisor is defending Pence in calling out his former boss. Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, retired General H. R. McMaster said that every American should believe that Pence was right to say former President Trump was wrong.

McMaster said it’s time for the country to come together and heal from past trauma in order to stand up to new threats like Russia.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.