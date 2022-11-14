Pence says Trump endangered family and Capitol on Jan. 6th

Former Vice President Mike Pence is sounding off on former President Trump and his role in last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview set to air tonight on ABC News:

Pence said Trump’s actions endangered Pence, Pence’s family and everyone at the Capitol. The former VP noted he was “angered” over a tweet from Trump on January 6th. It said Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done” in reference to a lack of action regarding Joe Biden’s presidential win in 2020.

